DENVER (KDVR) — A winter storm brought a fresh blanket of snow to Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday.
While the snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Wednesday, some preliminary totals are coming in for the storm.
As of 5 a.m., Denver International Airport recorded 7.7 inches of snowfall so far. That means this is the biggest two-day snowstorm in January since 1992, when the city received 14.8 inches.
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 8:40 a.m. Wednesday:
- Aurora: 3.8 inches
- Boulder: 4.2 inches
- Broomfield: 4.6 inches
- Burlington: 3 inches
- Castle Pines: 3.2 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir: 3.3 inches
- Commerce City: 5.5 inches
- Crescent Village: 4.8 inches
- Cripple Creek: 3 inches
- Denver International Airport: 7.7 inches
- Elizabeth: 6.7 inches
- Edgewater: 3.5 inches
- Estes Park: 3.6 inches
- Fairplay: 6.2 inches
- Federal Heights: 4.5 inches
- Florissant: 4 inches
- Fort Collins: 4.4 inches
- Foxfield: 5.3 inches
- Frederick: 5.5 inches
- Greeley: 5.5 inches
- Holyoke: 5.9 inches
- Julesburg: 8.5 inches
- Ken Caryl: 5.5 inches
- Kit Carson: 2 inches
- Lakewood: 3.8 inches
- Littleton: 3.5 inches
- Lone Tree: 3.8 inches
- Longmont: 5 inches
- Mountain View: 3.3 inches
- Niwot: 4.5 inches
- Northglenn: 5.3 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 7 inches
- Sheridan: 3.5 inches
- Sterling: 4.5 inches
- The Pinery: 3.8 inches
- Timnath: 5.1 inches
- Thornton: 3 inches
- Vona: 4 inches
- Windsor: 4.5 inches
- Woodland Park: 4 inches
- Wray: 5 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.