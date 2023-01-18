DENVER (KDVR) — A winter storm brought a fresh blanket of snow to Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday.

While the snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Wednesday, some preliminary totals are coming in for the storm.

As of 5 a.m., Denver International Airport recorded 7.7 inches of snowfall so far. That means this is the biggest two-day snowstorm in January since 1992, when the city received 14.8 inches.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 8:40 a.m. Wednesday:

Aurora: 3.8 inches

Boulder: 4.2 inches

Broomfield: 4.6 inches

Burlington: 3 inches

Castle Pines: 3.2 inches

Chatfield Reservoir: 3.3 inches

Commerce City: 5.5 inches

Crescent Village: 4.8 inches

Cripple Creek: 3 inches

Denver International Airport: 7.7 inches

Elizabeth: 6.7 inches

Edgewater: 3.5 inches

Estes Park: 3.6 inches

Fairplay: 6.2 inches

Federal Heights: 4.5 inches

Florissant: 4 inches

Fort Collins: 4.4 inches

Foxfield: 5.3 inches

Frederick: 5.5 inches

Greeley: 5.5 inches

Holyoke: 5.9 inches

Julesburg: 8.5 inches

Ken Caryl: 5.5 inches

Kit Carson: 2 inches

Lakewood: 3.8 inches

Littleton: 3.5 inches

Lone Tree: 3.8 inches

Longmont: 5 inches

Mountain View: 3.3 inches

Niwot: 4.5 inches

Northglenn: 5.3 inches

Ponderosa Park: 7 inches

Sheridan: 3.5 inches

Sterling: 4.5 inches

The Pinery: 3.8 inches

Timnath: 5.1 inches

Thornton: 3 inches

Vona: 4 inches

Windsor: 4.5 inches

Woodland Park: 4 inches

Wray: 5 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.