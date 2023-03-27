DENVER (KDVR) — An early spring snowstorm moved into Colorado on Monday, bringing several inches of fresh accumulation to parts of the state.

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the slick travel and snowfall.

How much snow fell?

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Monday:

Arvada: 2.5 inches

Aurora: 1.4 inches

Commerce City: 1 inch

Denver: 1 inch

Denver International Airport: 1.2 inches

Edwards: 2 inches

Erie: 3 inches

Estes Park: 3.3 inches

Federal Heights: 4 inches

Fort Collins: 9.6 inches

Frederick: 3.9 inches

Galeton: 4 inches

Genesee: 4.8 inches

Highlands Ranch: 0.7 inch

Jamestown: 3.4 inches

Lake City: 1 inch

Longmont: 6.8 inches

Loveland: 6 inches

Nederland: 3 inches

Pitkin: 2 inches

Severance: 8.8 inches

Silt: 1.8 inches

Snowmass Village: 3.3 inches

Steamboat Springs: 4.1 inches

Telluride: 2.5 inches

Timnath: 10.8 inches

Vail: 1.8 inches

Westminster: 3.3 inches

Wheat Ridge: 2.4 inches

Winter Park: 3 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.