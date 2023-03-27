DENVER (KDVR) — An early spring snowstorm moved into Colorado on Monday, bringing several inches of fresh accumulation to parts of the state.
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the slick travel and snowfall.
How much snow fell?
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Monday:
- Arvada: 2.5 inches
- Aurora: 1.4 inches
- Commerce City: 1 inch
- Denver: 1 inch
- Denver International Airport: 1.2 inches
- Edwards: 2 inches
- Erie: 3 inches
- Estes Park: 3.3 inches
- Federal Heights: 4 inches
- Fort Collins: 9.6 inches
- Frederick: 3.9 inches
- Galeton: 4 inches
- Genesee: 4.8 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 0.7 inch
- Jamestown: 3.4 inches
- Lake City: 1 inch
- Longmont: 6.8 inches
- Loveland: 6 inches
- Nederland: 3 inches
- Pitkin: 2 inches
- Severance: 8.8 inches
- Silt: 1.8 inches
- Snowmass Village: 3.3 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 4.1 inches
- Telluride: 2.5 inches
- Timnath: 10.8 inches
- Vail: 1.8 inches
- Westminster: 3.3 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 2.4 inches
- Winter Park: 3 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.