DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of spring snowfall covered the grass in areas across the Front Range on Monday morning.

Areas like Windsor and Fort Collins received over 10 inches of snow.

Here is a look at some of the photos from the snowstorm:

Windsor snow (RM Prince)

Windsor snow (RM Prince)

Snowfall in Fort Collins March 27, 2023 (Drew Engelbart)

Snowfall in Fort Collins March 27, 2023 (Drew Engelbart)

Snowfall in Fort Collins March 27, 2023 (Drew Engelbart)

We will add photos to the gallery as we receive them.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast throughout the day on TV with updates on FOX31.