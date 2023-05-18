DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a severe storm threat for Denver and surrounding areas including parts of the Front Range.

“A few severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening, with large hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph. Some storms could also produce localized heavy rain, with a threat of flash flooding in the foothills portion of recent burn areas,” an NWS Boulder tweet said.

The Pinpoint Weather team said if clouds break in the afternoon and temperatures rise, there are good chances for thunderstorms. The NWS said those storms will move east across the foothills and the Interstate 25 corridor including Denver through 2 p.m.

The storms will bring lightning, strong winds and small hail.

The NWS said isolated stronger storms are possible and that people in those areas should be ready to seek shelter when the storms roll through.

The Pinpoint Weather team said by Friday night, rainfall totals will range from about .1 inch up to .7 inch on the Front Range.