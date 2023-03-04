DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for several areas around the state on Sunday.

A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for Broomfield and the lower elevations of Boulder and Jefferson counties, the NWS said. A red flag warning is issued for conditions of wind and low relative humidity.

Wind speeds are expected to be out of the west from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, the NWS said.

The Denver metro area and southern Lincoln County are also under red flag warnings Sunday. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible, the site says.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the NWS site says.

Parts of Douglas, Adams, Arapahoe and Elbert counties are also under a red flag warning until 6 p.m. Sunday. Areas south of Denver under the warning are El Paso, Las Animas, Otero, Huerfano, Crowley, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties.

High wind and red flag warnings (Photo credit: National Weather Service)

West Metro Fire said it is preparing for the high winds.

“Tomorrow we will be at a higher preparedness level during the red flag warning. Which means we will have extra resources available,” the department told FOX31.

Officials suggest residents tie down any loose furniture or other objects outside and bring light outdoor objects inside.