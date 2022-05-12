DENVER (KDVR) — Enhanced fire risks are across Colorado once again and that means another red flag warning. Thursday’s red flag warning marks the 24th warning day for the Boulder National Weather Service office’s forecasting area since the start of the year.

This means that 2022 has the most red flag warning days ever on record, up to May 12.

While 2022 doesn’t make the top five for the year, there are still more than six months to go. This record-setting start of the year looks to make it onto the top five list of the most warning days issued for a year.

2018 and 2017 both had some of the highest red flag warning days in a year and 2022 is already ahead of both of those years as of May 12. The Boulder NWS forecast area only needs 19 more red flag days to have the most in a year.