DENVER (KDVR) – April is usually the second snowiest month in Denver, but this year is one of the driest! April has on average 8.8 inches of snow, and this year DIA has only picked up a trace of snow.

There are 3 years on the record books with no snow in the month of April and 9 previous years with only a trace of snow. So with no more snow expected, April 2022 is tied for 4th place of the least snowiest years ever on record.

We have to go back 20 years to find the last time Denver only saw a trace of snow in April. It’s also been 30 years since Denver had an April with no snowfall.

It’s also been exceptionally dry, with minimal rainfall for the month of April. Even with a trace of rain today, April 2022 ranks as the driest April on record with only 0.01 inches of precipitation.