DENVER (KDVR) — Afternoon and late night thunderstorms pushed through the Front Range on Tuesday bringing impressive rainfall totals.

Thanks to monsoonal moisture in play, some storms dumped over an inch of rain in just 30 minutes. There was minor road flooding, hail, and wind damage in some areas from Tuesday’s storms.

The North American Monsoon peaks in July and August in Colorado. It happens when upper-level winds come out of the south and bring tropical moisture and higher dew points to Colorado. It is historically our rainiest time of year.

Parts of the Front Range saw almost 2 inches of rain. The highest totals were on the south and west sides of metro Denver, Lakewood saw 1.85 inches with about 1.75 inches in Centennial.

With severe drought back in place for most of the Front Range, heavy rainfall like this will significantly help with drought conditions and high fire danger.

Most of the rain stayed west of the plains causing Denver International Airport to only see a trace of rainfall.

More late-night storms are possible Wednesday evening.