DENVER (KDVR) — Steady rain has been falling across much of the Denver area for nearly 24 hours. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

Flood watches are in effect across the Front Range and plains until 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Flooding has been reported at Cherry Creek State Park and has also caused road damage there.

How much rain has fallen?

The NWS said a widespread two to four inches of rain has fallen so far for the southern Denver metro area and Palmer Divide with this storm system.

Here is a look at the preliminary rainfall reports from the NWS as of 1 p.m. Thursday:

Black Forest: 2.22 inches

Colorado Springs: 2.62 inches

Elizabeth: 4.50 inches

Pueblo: 1.70 inches

Rye: 1.50 inches

Wetmore: 1.50 inches

Wild Horse: 2.00 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.