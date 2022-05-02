DENVER (KDVR) — The first and second of May brought much needed moisture to Colorado. There was soaking rain in the lower elevations and snowfall in the high country.

Some places in metro Denver saw over an inch of rain from Sunday night into Monday morning. Denver International Airport picked up .88 inches of rain, which is almost half of the average May rainfall for Denver.

After the dry April that the Front Range had, this rain was very important to mitigate fire danger and improve drought conditions.

While the lower elevations saw rain, the higher elevations saw snow. Estes park saw over 2 inches of snow early Monday while parts of the Palmer Divide saw under a half of an inch.

This May so far has been very different from last month. In all of April, Denver only had .06 inches of precipitation making it the third driest April on record.

May of 2021 was a wet month in Denver with 3.65 inches of rain. The month finished about an inch and a half above the average. Hopefully that is a sign of what’s to come this month.

There are more chances for rain on the Front Range Tuesday night into Wednesday and again Sunday into Monday.