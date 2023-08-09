DENVER (KDVR) — A small town near the Kansas border may have just recorded the largest hailstone in Colorado history.

The Pinpoint Weather team had already warned of severe storms that would build out east on Tuesday. Not only did Yuma County record over 2 inches of rain and two tornadoes, it may have produced the largest hailstone in state history.

Pinpoint Weather: Possible record-breaking hailstone measurement near Idalia.

One storm chaser near Idalia along U.S. 36 had a hailstone that measured over 4-5 inches in diameter. If the 5-inch hailstone is legit, that would officially become the largest one ever recorded in Colorado.

While the hailstone hasn’t been confirmed as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, a state climatologist will evaluate and decide if it was indeed record-breaking.

“It came from a chaser who sent a caliper measurement picture of the stone. We can’t officially say the record was broken until the state climatologist is able to evaluate it,” said the nearest National Weather Service station in Goodland, Kansas.

What is the current record for the largest hailstone?

On Aug. 14, 2019, a family north of Bethune called the NWS to come and measure a possible record-breaking hailstone.

The Colorado state climatologist measured the hailstone using calipers, which can measure to the hundredth of an inch. According to the NWS, the hailstone measured 4.83 inches in diameter at its widest point. The hailstone also weighed 8.5 ounces.

Record-breaking hailstone recorded on Aug. 14, 2019 measured 4.83 inches with a caliper. (NWS) Record-breaking hailstone recorded on Aug. 14, 2019 compared to a softball (NWS) 8.5 ounces, the weight of the record-breaking hailstone recorded on Aug. 14, 2019. (NWS)

After the official measurement, it was confirmed to be the largest hailstone ever recorded.

However, that record could be broken as of Thursday once experts measure the stone out in Yuma County.

