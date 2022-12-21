DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has activated the Colorado National Guard to help in the upcoming extreme wind, cold and snow.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that Denver will have a high temperature of negative 2 degrees on Thursday. Because of this, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the extreme weather.

One hundred guard members are being activated. Polis’ declaration also activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the state’s emergency operations plan.

The Governor’s office issued a statement last night saying:

“Colorado is about to face extreme weather and cold temperatures and the Guard is ready to assist local communities to help keep people safe during this extreme-cold weather snap,”

The state’s National Guard was activated during the massive flooding along Colorado’s Front Range in 2013, the Marshall Fire, and most recently during the pandemic.

Guard members have also assisted communities around the state in responding to blizzards and other extreme weather events.