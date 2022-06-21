DENVER (KDVR) — This week, a special space event is happening and it will be visible in Colorado. Five planets will be aligned in the sky.

The planets in this event are Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. To see them, look southeast just before sunrise.

The planets will be visible each morning towards the end of June but the peak will be on the morning of Friday, June 24.

The alignment of these five planets happens only once every 18 years. The last time it happened was in 2004 and the next time will be in 2040.