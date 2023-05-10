DENVER (KDVR) — Severe weather moved through parts of Colorado on Tuesday, bringing hail to some areas and flooding to others.

More severe weather is possible on Wednesday. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the threat for severe weather across the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains.

Some of the flooding from Tuesday was reported in Milliken. Todd Gabriel shared these photos with FOX31:

Flooding in Milliken (Credit: Todd A Gabriel)

Flood watch

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 6 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday for portions of north central and northeast Colorado.

According to the NWS, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas in Boulder, Jackson, Larimer, Morgan and Weld counties.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, tornado watch or tornado warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.