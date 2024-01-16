DENVER (KDVR) — The long weekend is over, and with it, the cold and snow are leaving too.

Before Denver says goodbye to the below-freezing temperatures on Tuesday, FOX31 gathered photos to recap the snowstorm and chilly temperatures from Saturday through Monday.

While no records for cold or snow were broken over the weekend, Denver still struggled with icy roads and snow-coated sidewalks.

In the past three days, there was an avalanche that covered Berthoud Pass indefinitely, a six-car pile-up on Interstate 25 and canceled and delayed flights.

Below is a collection of photos from Martin Luther King Jr. weekend showing slick roads, an avalanche, a tractor-trailer tipped over and much more chaos from the long weekend.

CO 9 MP 123.90 SB at Cow Creek S Campground Rd LiveView: Looking North on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (CDOT)

With the daytime high temperature in negative far below zero, a handful of motorists head southbound on Interstate 25 near the Steele Street overpass Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the frigid weather will persist until midweek in the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Berthoud Pass will remain closed overnight due to ongoing avalanche danger after 10 vehicles were caught in a snow slide Sunday. (Photo: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Anna Wagner and her fiancé, Justin, said they were heading back to Thornton after spending the weekend in Grand Lake when they got stuck for hours on Berthoud Pass after an avalanche. (Credit: Anna Wagner)

With the daytime high temperature far below zero, a man clears a light snow from the sidewalk in front of a home as a winter storm sweeps through the region Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the frigid weather will persist until midweek in the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed for a time in the afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 14 for safety reasons (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

With the daytime high temperature far below zero, a man uses a leaf blower to clear a light snow from the sidewalk in front of a home as a winter storm sweeps through the region Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the frigid weather will persist until midweek in the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A motorist clears snow from the windscreen of a vehicle, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tractor-trailer on I 25 between Highway 52 & Erie Parkway (MV Fire Rescue)

The Denver skyline obscured by snow on Jan. 15, 2024 (Credit: KDVR)

CO 14 MP 061.15 EB : 3.7 miles W of Cameron Pass LiveView: Looking West on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (CDOT)

While it won’t be nearly as cold and snowy on Tuesday, it’s still a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. You don’t want to end up like one of the cars in FOX31’s photo gallery.

Be sure to stay up-to-date on the forecast if you’re planning on leaving the house.

