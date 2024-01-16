DENVER (KDVR) — The long weekend is over, and with it, the cold and snow are leaving too.
Before Denver says goodbye to the below-freezing temperatures on Tuesday, FOX31 gathered photos to recap the snowstorm and chilly temperatures from Saturday through Monday.
While no records for cold or snow were broken over the weekend, Denver still struggled with icy roads and snow-coated sidewalks.
In the past three days, there was an avalanche that covered Berthoud Pass indefinitely, a six-car pile-up on Interstate 25 and canceled and delayed flights.
Below is a collection of photos from Martin Luther King Jr. weekend showing slick roads, an avalanche, a tractor-trailer tipped over and much more chaos from the long weekend.
While it won’t be nearly as cold and snowy on Tuesday, it’s still a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. You don’t want to end up like one of the cars in FOX31’s photo gallery.
Be sure to stay up-to-date on the forecast if you’re planning on leaving the house.
