DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Here is a look at some photos from across the state:

Beaver Creek on 11/29

Glacier Basin Campground, RMNP 11/29

Loveland Pass on 11/29

Pikes Peak on 11/29

Cog Railway on 11/29

Red Rocks, 11/29

Genesee, 11/29

