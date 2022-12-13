DENVER (KDVR) — The Eastern Plains are being battered by strong wind gusts and snow causing poor visibility and multiple miles of road closures.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to blizzard conditions impacting travel to the eastern half of the state.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, blizzard warnings are in effect until midnight Tuesday night along Interstate 70 and Interstate 76. Winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph out in the plains.

FOX31 has crews all across the plains where conditions are deteriorating. Multiple road closed gates have been put up to stop drivers from heading to the Kansas and Nebraska border. Many counties have had all their roadways shut down due to adverse conditions.

Photos from all across the plains show the near-whiteout conditions as snow and wind continue to slam the east.

