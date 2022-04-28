DENVER (KDVR) — With a lack of decent precipitation in the month of April, parts of Denver are back under severe drought conditions. In April Denver (DIA) has only had a trace of snow and 0.01 inches of rain, making it one of the driest Aprils on record.

With the drier conditions in the past few weeks, the metro has gone from abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, and now parts of the metro are under severe drought conditions.

Portions of the Eastern Plains have also gotten worse, with numerous counties going from moderate drought conditions to severe drought conditions.

A comparison of the Colorado drought monitor from April 19-26 with worsening areas circled in red (KDVR)

The outlook for precipitation looks to be below average for Colorado for the month of May. Any precipitation will be much appreciated and will also help with the enhanced fire risk for the next few months.