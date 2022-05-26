DENVER (KDVR) – The latest drought monitor is out and it shows areas of improvement along the Front Range and eastern plains.

In the week between May 17 and May 24, Denver International Airport received 0.78 inches of liquid precipitation, helping to change the airport from severe drought conditions to moderate drought conditions.

Areas of improvement include DIA, a large portion of the central and southern eastern plains, and the southern Front Range. A large area of the central-eastern plains went from extreme drought conditions to severe drought conditions.

Comparing the CO drought monitor from May 17 and May 24. Areas of improvement are circled in green, areas of deterioration are circled in magenta.

Counties that saw a deterioration with the drought monitor include northwestern Washington, Mesa, Montezuma, La Plata, and Archuleta.

The only area in the eastern plains that has gotten worse includes Akron, CO, where they went from severe drought conditions to extreme drought conditions. In the week prior Akron only received 0.04 inches of liquid precipitation