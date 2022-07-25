DENVER (KDVR) — Monday kicked off the week with another day in Denver with a high in the 90s! This marks the 35th day in 2022 with highs at or above 90 degrees. While this isn’t a record, it already is above the 150-year average of 31 days.

If we calculate the past 30 years, it’s even warmer with an average of 46 days at or above 90 degrees per year. That number gets even higher if we average the past 10 years. The 10-year average is 55 days.

Just last year in 2021, Denver had 59 days of 90+ degree temperatures. At 75 days, 2020 holds the record for the most 90+ degree days.