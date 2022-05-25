DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer weather is on the way for Denver as summer unofficially kicks off on Memorial Day weekend.

On average, Denver’s first 90-degree day is July 8, but the first 90-degree day already came back on May 11. Now, that day sits tied for the fifth-earliest 90-degree day in Denver’s recorded history.

On average, Denver has 30 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. The year with the most 90-degree days was 2020 with 75 days.

Last year, Denver had 59 90-degree days, putting 2021 in fifth place for the most 90-degree days.

The outlook for June looks to keep the warmer temperatures in the forecast with above-average temperatures predicted for Colorado.