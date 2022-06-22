DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoon moisture will arrive in Colorado later this week, delivering much-needed moisture to the state.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the peak of the monsoon surge will arrive on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here are five things to know:

The highest chances for rain and thunderstorms occur south of Interstate 70, especially in the southern mountains. Some of the 14ers could see light snow accumulation. Highs for Denver and the Front Range will be in the 70s. Mountain highs will be cooler in the 50s and 60s. Total rainfall by late Sunday is expected to be the heaviest in southern Colorado The chance of rain in Denver increases to 20% Friday, 60% Saturday and 40% Sunday

What is monsoon season?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the atmospheric pressure pattern shifts and opens the door for new moisture. This moisture flows into Colorado via southerly winds.

It makes afternoon rain and thunderstorms more likely, especially over the mountains. Lightning is more likely during monsoon season along with brief heavy rain that could result in flash flooding. During peak moisture surges, overnight and morning rain is also possible in the mountains.

