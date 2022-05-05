DENVER (KDVR) — After weeks of high fire danger and dry conditions, Colorado was desperate for rainfall. Luckily, May started off on a wet note bringing almost an inch of rain.

The first two days of May brought impressive rainfall with almost a half of an inch each day. May 3 and 4 didn’t bring as much rain but both got a few hundredths of an inch.

The last time that Denver had four days in a row with measurable rainfall was back in June of 2021, almost a year ago.

Denver saw measurable rain from June 24 to the 28 totaling just under 0.8 inches.

A dry pattern has returned to the Front Range on Thursday with no rain in the forecast. However, thanks to the wet start to May, the month is already above average.

The normal precipitation up until May 5 is 0.33 inches and we already have 0.99 inches this month making May 2022 0.66 inches above average.

Denver is now 0.28 inches above the yearly average too, thanks to the recent May rain.

Although May started off wet, there are no chances for rain over the next seven days in Denver.