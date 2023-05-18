DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is now up to 4.77 inches of rain this May, making it the ninth wettest on record in Denver.

Denver picked up a few hundredths of an inch of rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Although it wasn’t a lot, it was enough to boost this May’s rain total from the 10th highest on record to the 9th highest.

Most of the rain this May came from last week’s Wednesday through Friday storm system that brought over 4.5 inches of rain causing widespread flooding.

Denver would only need .18 inches of additional rainfall accumulation before May is over to break into the top 5 rainiest on record.

The wettest May in Denver was back in 1876 with 8.57 inches of rain.

Denver has the chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday night into Friday morning that could bring heavy rain and flooding to some areas.

Shower and storm chances will go up towards the middle and end of next week.