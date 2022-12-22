DENVER (KDVR) — The dangerous sub-zero arctic cold front has arrived in Colorado. Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow continues to fall and wind chills could drop temperatures to 50 degrees below zero.

Temperatures began to plummet Wednesday evening as the Pinpoint Weather team forecast. Denver’s temperatures will drop to about negative 14 degrees by 8 a.m. Thursday. If you must leave your house, wear extra layers and drive slowly.

The wind chill is expected to approach -30 in Denver and -50 on the Eastern Plains.

Live updates: Sub-zero temps, wind chill slams Colorado

FOX31 will have crews all over the state Thursday. Follow along all day for the latest updates on conditions and closures.

6:20 a.m. Poudre Valley REA said that the outage affecting more than 6,000 customers is on the power supplier’s end on a transmission line. Crews are working to restore electricity while also working to see if they can reroute power.

6:15 a.m. Colorado State Patrol has announced that both U.S. 287 and Interstate 25 in Larimer County to the state line have been reopened.

5:49 a.m. The Poudre Valley REA is reporting that 6,700 customers are being impacted by a power outage in the Windsor, Severance, West Greeley area. Details on how to stay warm if your power goes out.

5:00 a.m. The City of Castle Rock, Commerce City and Centennial are all on accident alert.

4:53 a.m. Denver International Airport is reporting 44 delays and 302 cancellations so far today.

4:30 a.m. Multiple highways have been closed in both directions due to adverse conditions. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Loveland Pass is closed in both directions and Interstate 70 between Limon and Burlington is closed in both directions.

