DENVER (KDVR) — The first Monday of the new year is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as freezing fog and mist will turn over to snow for the morning commute.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, two rounds of snow are forecasted on Monday. The first round of snow arrived overnight and will continue through the morning rush hour with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected.

The second round of snow follows a midday break. Snow will arrive in the evening rush hour with another 1 to 2 inches of snow expected.

The mountains can expect 2 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Live updates

8:40 a.m. An avalanche warning is in effect for the northern Front Range, Never Summer Range and others inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The park is telling visitors to expect dangerous conditions.

8:26 a.m. Conditions have worsened out at DIA where fog is setting in. FlightAware reports that delays have jumped to 117 flights this morning.

8:11 a.m. The fog and ice are making travel difficult north of the city in the Longmont and Boulder area. Drive with caution, roads are slick.

7:08 a.m. FlightAware is now reporting that 81 flights have been delayed with 150 still canceled at DIA.

7:00 a.m. If you are heading to or from the high country be aware of these closed roads from the Colorado Department of Transportation:

U.S. 550 between Purgatory and Ouray is closed in both directions

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass is closed

6:00 a.m. Douglas County is on accident alert.

5:48 a.m. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that many roads in the area are icy and snow-packed. The plows are out but take caution when heading out.

5:12 a.m. The City of Castle Rock is on accident alert. If you are involved in an accident, only call the police if it involves injuries, alcohol, hit-and-runs, or when the driver doesn’t have the required information.

5:00 a.m. FlightAware reports that Denver International Airport is experiencing 150 flight cancellations and 49 delays today. Of those 150 cancellations, 115 are Southwest flights.

4:45 a.m. Denver and the Front Range are under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. Monday.

4:30 a.m. The snow has arrived, and the following roads have been closed for safety:

CO 139 Douglas Pass is closed in both directions to Rangely

U.S.-550 is closed in both directions from Red Mountain Pass to Silverton.

Forecast and radar

