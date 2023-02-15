DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as we welcome back the snow.

Snow began to fall across the state late Tuesday night and it will continue through Wednesday before coming to an end at around 6 p.m.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the heaviest snow will impact the morning commute so be prepared as you head out for the workday.

Along with the snow, frigid temperatures will also impact your day. The Pinpoint Weather team forecast temperatures to only hit the teens with wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Live updates:

6:46 a.m. DIA is on a ground delay according to FlightAware. Departures are delayed an average of 83 minutes due to snow or ice with 371 total flights delayed. FlightAware also reported 75 flights were canceled.

5:37 a.m. Denver is also on crash alert Wednesday. Denver police is reminding drivers that if there is ice or snow, take it slow.

5:30 a.m. The NWS said an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall across the metro through Monday and even more will fall to the east.

4:50 a.m. According to FlightAware, Denver International Airport is already experiencing 40 delays and 71 cancellations as of 4 a.m.

4:45 a.m. The National Weather Service has placed most of the state under a winter storm warning, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that many areas of I-70 west of Denver to Georgetown and counties south of I-70 to the Eastern Plains will experience high winds, snow and closures.

4:30 a.m. Multiple cities and counties across the state are under an accident alert. This means that if you are involved in a crash do not report it to police unless it involves drugs, alcohol, or injuries:

City of Boulder

City and County of Broomfield

Town of Castle Rock

Douglas County

Forecast and radar

