DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as heavy and slushy snow impacts roadways across the state.

As the Pinpoint Weather team forecast, the snow is already beginning to taper off along the Front Range and Denver but the lingering effects of the snow are impacting travel, Multiple cities are under accident alert as several inches of snow coat the roads.

Thankfully, sunshine should return by the afternoon to help clear the roads.

FOX31 has crews all over the state tracking the weather. This story will be updated with the latest updates throughout the day.

Live updates

7:05 a.m. The Town of Windsor is now on accident alert.

7:00 a.m. According to Xcel Energy, 172 power outages are affecting 3,626 in the metro area.

6:53 a.m. An avalanche warning is in effect for the Monarch Pass area. Travel in the backcountry is not recommended during the storm.

6:43 a.m. Denver International Airport recorded 7.1 inches of snow. See how much fell in other cities across the state.

6:15 a.m. According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse, Denver doubled its previous daily precipitation record. Denver got 0.60 inches beating out the old record of 0.29 inches set back in 1932.

5:51 a.m. Elbert County is on accident alert as well.

5:48 a.m. The City of Aurora is now on accident alert. The Aurora Police Department said that the roadways in the city are dangerous and they do not recommend anyone drive on them until plows clear them off.

5:30 a.m. Drivers beware! Roads are slick and slushy so take it slow. CDOT reports stalled vehicles all over the state including on I-225 between Parker Road and the Yosemite Street exit.

Car spun out on I-225 on Dec. 29. (CDOT)

5:20 a.m. The National Weather Service has said the snow has stopped and they do not expect any more to fall.

5:00 a.m. According to FlightAware, 290 flights have already been canceled Thursday, and 272 are Southwest flights.

4:45 a.m. The following areas are under accident alert meaning that unless a crash involves drugs, alcohol or injuries, exchange information instead of calling the police:

City of Boulder

City and County of Broomfield

Castle Rock

Douglas County

Gilpin County

City of Thornton

Pitkin County

4:30 a.m. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation the following roads are closed due to the adverse weather conditions:

I-70 in both directions from Denver to Burlington

U.S.-40/287 in both directions from Limon to Kit Carson

U.S.-36 in both directions from Last Chance to the Kansas Border

U.S.-24 in both directions from Calhan to Limon

CO-86 in both directions from Kiowa to I-70

U.S.-6 eastbound Loveland Pass

