DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow continues to fall across the metro and Front Range.

As the Pinpoint Weather team forecast, multiple inches of snow have already coated roads. Conditions are slick and dicey. If you don’t have to drive on Wednesday, it will be best to stay home and off the roads.

This storm could bring up to 10 inches of snow to the Denver metro before coming to an end by Wednesday afternoon.

This storm could bring up to 10 inches of snow to the Denver metro before coming to an end by Wednesday afternoon.

Live updates

6:39 a.m. According to the Pinpoint Weather team, Denver has already measured 7.7 inches of snowfall out at Denver International Airport.

6:19 a.m. According to RTD, weather conditions are causing delays on most metro routes. Expect to wait up to 45 minutes.

5:50 a.m. Adverse conditions continue to affect southwest Colorado. CDOT has closed some highways in that area. They urge drivers to not use county or secondary roadways to bypass closures:

U.S. 550 Purgatory to Ouray (Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank passes)

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass

5:26 a.m. City of Centennial is now on accident alert as road conditions continue to worsen.

4:30 a.m. According to FlightAware, 33 flights out of Denver International Airport have been delayed and 262 have already been canceled.

4:15 a.m. Thousands of kids are on a snow day Wednesday as most of the major school districts are closed due to the snow. Districts like Adams 12, Aurora, Boulder Valley, Cherry Creek, Denver Public and Jeffco schools are closed. To see a full list, check out the closures and delays.

4:10 a.m. A winter storm warning is in effect for multiple northeastern cities where the wind is creating poor visibility and blizzard conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the following highways due to adverse conditions:

I-76 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska

U.S. 385 both directions from Julesburg to Nebraska

U.S. 138 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska

U.S. 6 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska

CO 59 both directions from I-76 to Yuma

CO 52 both directions from New Raymer to Fort Morgan

CO 23 both directions from US-385 to Nebraska

CO 14 both directions from Ault to Sterling

CO 11 From CO 138 to Nebraska

4:00 a.m. The following cities and counties are on an accident alert. This means if you are involved in a minor crash, do not call police unless the crash involves injuries, impairment, and uninsured vehicles.

Castle Rock

City of Thornton

Loveland

Forecast and radar

