DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is continuing to fall across the metro and Front Range impacting travel for morning commuters. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

The Pinpoint Weather team said drivers should expect a snowy, slick morning commute with air temps falling through the 20s across the Front Range. Snow is expected to taper off after 9 a.m. and skies will clear by the afternoon.

Live updates

FOX31 will provide live updates throughout the morning until the snow clears:

6:36 a.m. According to the FAA, Denver International Airport is currently on an average delay of 20 minutes for arriving flights.

6:11 a.m. Both the Town of Windsor and the City of Denver have been placed on crash alert.

6:05 a.m. The City of Boulder has been placed on crash alert.

5:49 a.m. Brighton police reported a semi and trailer rollover on E-470. According to BPD, the E-470 on-ramp from westbound I-76 is closed. The driver is reported to be ok.

5:15 a.m. Fort Collins is on accident alert. If you are involved in a non-injury, non-alcohol/drug-related crash, exchange info and report online.

5:00 a.m. Due to the current road conditions, the City and County of Broomfield are on accident alert. Police are asking drivers to take their time and leave plenty of room. If you are involved in an accident that isn’t caused by alcohol or leads to serious injuries, do not call 911 instead swap information.

Travel alerts

FOX31 has an interactive travel map that shows travel speeds and delays.

Traction laws

CDOT reminds drivers that the traction laws are in place from now until May 31.

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle

Forecast and radar

