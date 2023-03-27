DENVER (KDVR) — A round of early spring snow moved into Colorado late Sunday night into Monday morning, causing dangerous travel for parts of the state.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the snow will taper off through the afternoon and evening but temperatures will be chilly with a gusty north wind.

Live updates

We will post live updates throughout the storm here:

7:20 a.m.: The City of Castle Rock is currently on Accident Alert. This means the Castle Rock Police Department will only respond to crashes with injuries, those w/ disabled vehicles, DUI/DUIDs, hit-and-runs & when drivers don’t have license/insurance/registration. Please exchange info and file a report online w/ CSP.

The City of Castle Rock is currently on Accident Alert. This means the Castle Rock Police Department will only respond to crashes with injuries, those w/ disabled vehicles, DUI/DUIDs, hit-and-runs & when drivers don’t have license/insurance/registration. Please exchange info and file a report online w/ CSP. 7:18 a.m.: CDOT: US-36 westbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between CO 121 and East Flatiron Crossing Drive.

CDOT: US-36 westbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between CO 121 and East Flatiron Crossing Drive. 7:05 a.m. : The City of Boulder is on accident alert

: The City of Boulder is on accident alert 6:45 a.m.: Accident Alert: For Windsor accidents w/ minor damage, no injuries or suspected substance invl’mnt, exchange info & file online report dmv.colorado.gov/report-accident

Accident Alert: For Windsor accidents w/ minor damage, no injuries or suspected substance invl’mnt, exchange info & file online report dmv.colorado.gov/report-accident 6:41 a.m.: CDOT: I-70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 157 – CO 131; Wolcott and Exit 147 – Eagle.

CDOT: I-70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 157 – CO 131; Wolcott and Exit 147 – Eagle. 6:40 a.m. : CDOT: I-25 northbound: Two left lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 181 – Plum Creek Parkway and Exit 182 – Wilcox Street.

: CDOT: I-25 northbound: Two left lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 181 – Plum Creek Parkway and Exit 182 – Wilcox Street. 6:20 a.m.: The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day that will last until 9 a.m. due to slick travel.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day that will last until 9 a.m. due to slick travel. 6 a.m.: APD: I225 NB is now open. Thank you for your patience!

APD: I225 NB is now open. Thank you for your patience! 5:55 a.m.: CSP Larimer: Traffic Alert! Roads are slick this morning. We have already responded to multiple crashes and vehicle slide offs. CSP is on accident alert for Larimer County. For non-injury, non-impaired crashes, please report on-line.

CSP Larimer: Traffic Alert! Roads are slick this morning. We have already responded to multiple crashes and vehicle slide offs. CSP is on accident alert for Larimer County. For non-injury, non-impaired crashes, please report on-line. 5:14 a.m.: Aurora Police Department: I225 NB is closed N of Colfax Ave due to icy conditions & a crash involving multiple cars. Traffic is being diverted to Colfax Ave while we work to clear the road. Avoid the area & drive safe!

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast throughout the day on TV with updates on FOX31.