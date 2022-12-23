DENVER (KDVR) — The arctic cold front isn’t done just yet. Friday will remain cold with multiple counties under a wind chill warning until 11 a.m.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the continued subzero temperatures and impacts of the arctic cold.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, areas across the state could experience gusty winds with wind chill temperatures as low as negative 50 degrees.

The biggest impact on Friday will be on those traveling for the holiday weekend. FOX31 has crews all over the state covering road conditions and airport delays. This story will have live updates all day long.

Live updates: Negative temps remain causing travel issues

6:38 a.m. FlightAware is reporting that 103 flights are delayed at DIA and 240 have been canceled.

5:36 a.m. Westbound Interstate 70 has closed at Tower Road after the Aurora Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash involving semis and cars. There is no estimated time for reopening.

5:00 a.m. According to FlightAware, 64 flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport and 235 flights have already been canceled Friday morning.

4:30 a.m. The following highways are closed due to adverse driving conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation:

U.S. 385 in both directions from Holyoke to Julesburg

CO 59 in both directions from Yuma to Sedgwick

CO 61 in both directions from Otis to Sterling

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast throughout the day on TV with updates on FOX31.