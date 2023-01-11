DENVER (KDVR) — A light snow is falling across the Front Range Wednesday leaving some cities on alert for slick roadways.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking this storm that brought a rain and snow mix into the state. Snow showers developed over the mountains first and moved into the Front Range Tuesday morning.

While snow remains light, accumulation looks to be low as temperatures remain above freezing.

Live updates

10:14 a.m. Commerce City is now on accident alert as well, use caution if you are out on the roads.

10:00 a.m. Snow will be falling on and off in heavy bursts to the east of Denver making for hazardous road conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

9:40 a.m. The northern part of the state is experiencing slippery roads and low visibility. The Livermore Fire Protection District north of Fort Collins is urging drivers to use caution on U.S. 287 as plows have not touched the roads.

Road conditions on U.S. 287 Wednesday. (Livermore Fire Protection District)

9:30 a.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning that multiple roadways across the metro are slushy and icy and to take caution while heading out. CO-193 at Douglas Pass is closed for safety reasons.

9:16 a.m. Douglas County is on accident alert for slick and snowy roads.

9:00 a.m. The City of Castle Rock is on accident alert. This means that police will only respond to crashes with injuries, those involving alcohol or drugs, hit-and-runs, and drivers without insurance. Otherwise, crashes can be reported online.

Forecast and radar

