DENVER (KDVR) — Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to high winds and snow in the mountains.

High wind warnings are in effect until 5 p.m. Wind gusts of over 80 mph have already been reported in parts of the state.

Here is a look at the preliminary wind gusts from the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m. Friday:

Aguilar: 61 mph

Arapahoe Peak: 55 mph

Aurora: 64 mph

Black Forest: 73 mph

Bennett: 53 mph

Boulder: 56 mph

Buckeye: 52 mph

Castle Pines: 50 mph

Castle Rock: 54 mph

Centennial: 53 mph

Cheesman Reservoir: 56 mph

Colorado City: 70 mph

Colorado Springs: 70 mph

Craig: 56 mph

Elizabeth: 51 mph

Empire: 83 mph

Englewood: 50 mph

Fort Collins: 55 mph

Fountain: 55 mph

Franktown: 58 mph

Great Divide: 64 mph

Greenland: 79 mph

Greenwood Village: 52 mph

Hayden: 58 mph

Hotchkiss: 45 mph

La Veta: 72 mph

Lamar: 60 mph

Laporte: 59 mph

Lone Tree: 64 mph

Loveland: 60 mph

Lyons: 51 mph

Marshall: 90 mph

Manitou Springs: 73 mph

Oxford: 51 mph

Parker: 52 mph

Rocky Flats: 89 mph

Roxborough Park: 60 mph

Salida: 85 mph

Steamboat Springs: 61 mph

Sunshine: 65 mph

Thatcher: 58 mph

Walsenburg: 63 mph

Winter Park: 61 mph

Wolf Creek Pass: 77 mph

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.