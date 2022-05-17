DENVER (KDVR) – Denver has the chance to see snow this Friday, so where does this rank in the latest snowfall for the city?

Models in the last few days have trended toward chances for snow in the Foothills and Palmer Divide, and a few flakes can even make it to the metro area on Friday night.

If DIA receives measurable snowfall on Friday it would be the eleventh latest snowfall on record. However, if snow lingers past midnight and into the morning of May 21, we’ll tie for the sixth latest snowfall on record.

Top 10 latest snowfalls for the city of Denver:

#1 June 2nd,1951

#2 May 29th, 1975

#3 May 28th, 1950

— May 28th, 1947

#5 May 24th, 2002

#6 May 21st, 2019

— May 21st, 2001

— May 21st, 1931

— May 21st, 1910

— May 21st, 1891

Even if we avoid the snow at DIA, cooler temperatures are expected late Friday night and early Saturday. Frost and freezing temperatures will be seen in the Foothills and higher elevations, and it is possible for the metro area.