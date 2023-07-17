DENVER (KDVR) — Historically speaking, the next two weeks are the hottest in Denver, and temperatures will start cooling down in a month.

Monday will be a hot one along the Front Range with highs nearing the triple digits and mostly sunny skies in the Denver weather forecast. A heat advisory is in effect along Interstate 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as temperatures climb. Time outside should be limited.

This follows an unusually wet spring during which Denver got record amounts of rainfall.

According to National Weather Service records, July is Denver’s hottest month before temperatures fall relatively quickly from summer peaks beginning in August. The normal daily high hits 90 degrees on July 13 and stays at 90 degrees until Aug. 2.

In August, the normal high temperature is 90 degrees on Aug. 1 then drops to 84 degrees by Aug. 31.

Temperatures cool down in August even going by the number of record-high temperatures. Between 1872 and 2020, July has the highest number of record-high temperatures of 100 degrees or more with 25 in total. June has half as many and August has less than half as many.