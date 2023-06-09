DENVER (KDVR) — Just one week into June, Denver has already exceeded its average monthly amount of rainfall.

It has been a wet month in the Mile High City, and it looks to be more of the same in the coming week. The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking the rain for some time, and more afternoon thunderstorms are on the way for Friday.

All that rain has helped Denver reach its average monthly accumulation in just the first seven days of the month. Pinpoint Metrologist Kylie Bearse said that Denver has had 2.03 inches of rainfall in June so far.

Three days ago, on June 6, Denver was just 0.10 inches away from the monthly average, and now it has exceeded it.

On average, June gets 1.94 inches of rainfall.

Flooding potential

With more rain on the way this weekend, residents in Lyons are warned to prepare to evacuate due to possible flooding.

Not only has Colorado seen continuous days of rain, but the state is also already seeing above-average snowmelt that is adding to the water saturation.

Residents in Lyons are advised to sign up for emergency alert notifications at bocoalert.org and prepare for the next 72 hours.

Will we ever start to dry out?

The next week will continue the pattern of a mostly sunny start to the day with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will begin to warm up starting next Wednesday will highs in the mid-70s to low-80s.

Pinpoint Weather: Storm chances increase over the weekend, with warmer temperatures around the corner.

Rain chances begin to drop towards the end of next week.

Forecast and radar

