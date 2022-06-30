A bright and hazy orange sunset silhouettes the Denver, Colorado skyline against the Foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

DENVER (KDVR) — It has overall been a dry and hot June in Denver, with 13 days reaching or surpassing 90 degrees, and below-average precipitation.

June’s precipitation total at Denver International Airport ended at only 0.58 inches. An average June in Denver brings 1.94 inches of rain, so this month ended more than 1.3 inches below average.

Most of the month’s rainfall fell on June 1, with only 0.06 inches falling the rest of the month. Luckily, parts of Southern Colorado saw much bigger totals thanks to an early start to the monsoon.

June wasn’t only dry. It was a hot month, with the average temperature ending up 2 degrees above average.

So far this summer, there have been 13 days with high temperatures in the 90s. Twelve of these 90-degree days happened in June. The average number of 90-degree days in Denver in a year is 42.

There was also one 100-degree day in June this year.

Denver will see heat stick around for the holiday weekend, but there are decent chances for rain each afternoon through Sunday.