DENVER (KDVR) — Severe storms swept across Colorado’s Eastern Plains Tuesday afternoon forming, multiple tornadoes.

There were six total tornado reports to the National Weather Service on Tuesday. Three of them were on the far northeast plains and three of them were on the southeast plains.

Along with tornadoes, the storms produced up to tennis ball size hail, 80 mph wind gusts and heavy rain.

Colorado typically sees the most tornadoes in the month of June. On average, there are 17 tornadoes in Colorado in the month of June. That is based on a 25-year average.

The months of May and July have the second-most tornadoes with about 10 on average.

Surprisingly, September and October have an average of one tornado per year.

Looking at the countrywide map of the average number of June tornadoes, states like Texas, Kansas and Nebraska have a higher number of tornadoes on average in June.

There is another chance for severe storms on the Eastern Plains Thursday afternoon.