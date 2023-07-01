DENVER (KDVR) — June 2023 is now the wettest June on record in Denver with a total of 6.1 inches of rainfall recorded. According to the National Weather Service, the previous record was back in 1882 with 4.96 inches.

“I think this is like the seventh spring I’ve been here and I haven’t seen this,” Lizzy Selvik told FOX31. “It definitely feels more like the Midwest with all the rain and flooding.”

It wasn’t just the city of Denver breaking records, according to the National Weather Service, Akron, Limon and Greeley all had their wettest June on record too.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels has been busy with tracking what seems like storm after storm.

“The good thing is everything grows and there’s moisture we need in the ground. We were in drought conditions for years and now the entire state is out of drought conditions,” Michels said. “What we don’t need is to go backward and not have a lot of rain for the second half of the year. Then everything dries out and fire season becomes a concern.”

All that moisture has caused severe flooding throughout the state, washed out roads, submerged cars and massive potholes.

“There’s an area of high pressure that just hasn’t moved across the Midwest and that kind of stops all the systems from moving in, so as they hit that high pressure they just kind of stop and then it rains over the Rocky Mountains, over the Front Range and we’ve had that consistent over the last couple of weeks, last month and a half, so that pattern hasn’t really changed,” Michels said.

While it’s been an abnormally wet start to the summer, some Coloradans told FOX31 they don’t mind it.

“I actually kind of like the dry heat and getting a little rain shower every day is nice,” Sam Nelson said. “It cools it off.”

Selvik said she enjoys the rainy weather in Denver.

“It’s been a treat, but at the same time it also feels like summer is just starting now, but June is already over which is weird,” Selvik said.

June 2023 is now ranked the 6th wettest month ever recorded in Denver.

8.57 inches – 1876 (May)

8.24 inches – 1900 (April)

7.31 inches – 1957 (May)

6.41 inches – 1965 (July)

6.12 inches – 1969 (May)

6.10 inches – 2023 (June)

Monday is, so far, the only day next week without a chance for storms.