DENVER (KDVR) — Denver picked up over 6 inches of rain in June 2023, which has been enough to set records.

As of 5 p.m. on June 30, Denver International Airport had recorded 6.10 inches of total rainfall this month. This is well above the 1.94 inches of rain that Denver usually picks up for the month, and has been enough to secure June 2023 as the wettest June in recorded history.

In June, 16 out of 30 days recorded rainfall. On June 21, a daily record was set, with 1.85 inches of new rainfall. That brought the monthly total for rain up to 5.19 inches and secured 2023 as the wettest June on record.

The previous record for the wettest June was 4.96 inches, set in 1882, followed by 4.86 inches of rain in 2009.

6.1 inches of rainfall was not only enough to set a record for the month of June but is close to the top five for the wettest months in Denver. June 2023 is the sixth-wettest month on record, just 0.02 inches behind May 1969, which is the fifth-wettest month.