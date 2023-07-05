DENVER (KDVR) — Many of us were looking to the sky on the Fourth of July, and not just because of fireworks. Severe weather pushed through the state and brought heavy rain and gusty winds with it.
The Pinpoint Weather team was anticipating a wet end to America’s birthday and issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for a slight risk of severe storms. The Eastern Plains, Front Range, foothills and Denver metro received several inches of rainfall causing many Fourth of July celebrations to be delayed or even postponed.
Here is how much rain fell in your backyard based on preliminary results from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network which uses data from professional weather spotters around the state. The data is as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Rainfall totals from July 4
- Arvada: 1.14 inches
- Aurora: 1.18 inches
- Boulder: 1.12 inches
- Brighton: 1.18 inches
- Broomfield: 1.73 inches
- Castle Pines: 0.50 inches
- Castle Rock: 0.69 inches
- Centennial: 0.73 inches
- Downtown Denver: 1.31 inches
- Englewood: 0.80 inches
- Estes Park: 0.84 inches
- Fort Collins: 1.08 inches
- Fort Morgan: 1.20 inches
- Greeley: 0.97 inches
- Ken Caryl: 0.65 inches
- Lafayette: 1.13 inches
- Lakewood: 1.02 inches
- Littleton: 0.77 inches
- Lone Tree: 0.53 inches
- Longmont: 0.40 inches
- Louisville: 0.91 inches
- Loveland: 1.67 inches
- Lyons: 0.93 inches
- Nederland: 0.90 inches
- Nunn: 1.59 inches
- Strasburg: 1.50 inches
- Thornton: 2.03 inches
- Watkins: 1.36 inches
- Westminster: 0.89 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 1.28 inches
- Windsor: 1.34 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the CoCaRaHS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.