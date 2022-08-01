DENVER (KDVR) — It was a hot July in Denver, with 24 out of 31 days at or above 90 degrees.

There were also three days with triple-digit heat recorded at Denver International Airport. Just a handful of days had temperatures below the 90s.

When taking the average from the high and low temperatures of each day of the month, the average monthly temperature for July 2022 is 78 degrees.

This average monthly temperature is the second-hottest on record in Denver, with the record books dating back to 1872.

The number one spot for the hottest July in Denver goes to July 2012, which had thirteen 100-degree days that summer alone.

This year tops 1934, 2005 and 2008, which ranked in in third, fourth and fifth.

August is starting off on a hot note for Denver with temperatures at or above average for the first week of the month.