DENVER (KDVR) — Will the trend of midweek snow continue next week for Denver? The Pinpoint Weather team says it could happen.

Does it always snow on Wednesday in Denver? Meteorologist Travis Michels said, “kind of.”

The National Weather Service said at least a trace of snow has fallen on seven of the last 9 Wednesdays.

“We’ve gone four Wednesdays in a row with at least a trace of snow at DIA and next week’s forecast looks to make it 5 weeks in a row!” Michels said.

Wednesday snow since 2019

The National Weather Service said since 2019. Wednesday is the snowiest day of the week with 49.6 inches of snowfall recorded at Denver International Airport.

