DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a high of 37 degrees for Denver for Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up for the rest of the week and be more seasonal. But you might be wondering, what does more seasonal mean?

The normal high temperature for January in Denver is 44 degrees. The normal low temperature is 19 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The record high for January in Denver is 76 degrees, which was set on Jan. 27, 1888. The record low for January is negative 29 degrees, set on Jan. 19, 1875.

What is the coldest January on record?

The coldest January on record in Denver was in 1930 when the average temperature for the month was 16.9 degrees, the NWS said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 coldest Januarys on record:

1930: 16.9 degrees 1979: 18 degrees 1875: 18.1 degrees 1937: 18.2 degrees 1963: 19.1 degrees 1949: 19.4 degrees 1962: 19.5 degrees 2007: 20.8 degrees 1886: 21.7 degrees 1916: 22.8 degrees

The Pinpoint Weather team said highs will be in the low to mid-40s for the next seven days.