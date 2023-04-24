DENVER (KDVR) — If it has felt like April has been a quiet month for snow in Denver, you are right.

So far this month, Denver has only received 2.2 inches of total snowfall. However, that is already more snow than the city saw last April. In 2022, Denver only received a trace of snowfall in April.

April is Denver’s second snowiest month of the year. On average, Denver sees 8.8 inches of snowfall during this month.

How much snowfall has Denver seen this season?

For the 2022-2023 season, Denver has received 48.9 total inches so far. The National Weather Service considers the season from July to June.

Here is a look at the totals for each month:

July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 0 inches

0 inches October: Trace

Trace November: 10.9 inches

10.9 inches December: 13 inches

13 inches January: 13 inches

13 inches February: 4.7 inches

4.7 inches March: 5.1 inches

5.1 inches April: 2.2 inches (as of 4/24)

Last season, Denver received a total of 49.4 inches of total snowfall. That means Denver is currently 0.5 inch away from matching last season.

How much snow does Denver see each month?

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS.

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.7 inches

7.7 inches March : 11.3 inches

: 11.3 inches April: 8.8 inches

May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

The average date of the last snowfall in Denver is April 28.