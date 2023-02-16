DENVER (KDVR) — More snow arrived in Colorado this week, dropping a few inches for some and over a foot of fresh powder for others.
Denver International Airport recorded 2.8 inches of snowfall from Tuesday through Wednesday. That brings the seasonal total to 40.5 inches.
According to the National Weather Service, Denver typically sees nearly 57 inches of snow each season.
Snow totals each month for the 2022-23 season
Here is a look at how much snow has fallen so far each month for the 2022-23 season, which starts in July according to the NWS:
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 0 inches
- October: Trace
- November: 10.9 inches
- December: 13 inches
- January: 13 inches
- February (as of 2/15): 3.6 inches
From July through the month of February, Denver averages around 34.8 inches of total snowfall. That means the city is seeing above-average snow so far this season.
How much snow fell each month last season?
Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall.
- January: 13.4 inches
- February: 15.8 inches
- March: 13.1 inches
- April: Trace
- May: 2.3 inches
- June: 0 inches
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 0 inches
- October: Trace
- November: Trace
- December: 4.8 inches
Average snowfall in Denver
Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:
- January: 6.5 inches
- February: 7.8 inches
- March: 11.5 inches
- April: 8.8 inches
- May: 1.7 inches
- June: Trace
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 1 inch
- October: 4.1 inches
- November: 7.4 inches
- December: 8 inches
The snowfall measurements are taken at DIA because that is where the official measurement comes from. DIA is located about 18 miles northeast of downtown and it is also where the Automated Surface Observing System for the city of Denver is located.