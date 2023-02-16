DENVER (KDVR) — More snow arrived in Colorado this week, dropping a few inches for some and over a foot of fresh powder for others.

Denver International Airport recorded 2.8 inches of snowfall from Tuesday through Wednesday. That brings the seasonal total to 40.5 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, Denver typically sees nearly 57 inches of snow each season.

Snow totals each month for the 2022-23 season

Here is a look at how much snow has fallen so far each month for the 2022-23 season, which starts in July according to the NWS:

July: 0 inches

0 inches August : 0 inches

: 0 inches September : 0 inches

: 0 inches October : Trace

: Trace November: 10.9 inches

10.9 inches December: 13 inches

13 inches January : 13 inches

: 13 inches February (as of 2/15): 3.6 inches

From July through the month of February, Denver averages around 34.8 inches of total snowfall. That means the city is seeing above-average snow so far this season.

How much snow fell each month last season?

Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall.

January : 13.4 inches

: 13.4 inches February: 15.8 inches

15.8 inches March: 13.1 inches

13.1 inches April : Trace

: Trace May : 2.3 inches

: 2.3 inches June: 0 inches

0 inches July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 0 inches

0 inches October: Trace

Trace November: Trace

Trace December: 4.8 inches

Average snowfall in Denver

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.8 inches

7.8 inches March: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

The snowfall measurements are taken at DIA because that is where the official measurement comes from. DIA is located about 18 miles northeast of downtown and it is also where the Automated Surface Observing System for the city of Denver is located.