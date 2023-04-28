DENVER (KDVR) — With sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s and trees starting to bloom, it feels like Denver could be done with accumulating snowfall. Especially after a below-average April where Denver International Airport only recorded 2.2 inches of total snowfall.

Based on history, the average date of the last snowfall in Denver is April 28, according to the National Weather Service.

“While today may be the “average” last day for snow, if you’ve lived in Colorado for long you know that it can still snow on Memorial day or into June,” chief meteorologist Dave Fraser said.

However, last year Denver actually received snowfall on May 21.

Latest snowfalls for the last 10 years

Here is a look at the dates of the last snowfalls for the past 10 years:

2022: May 21, 2022

The latest snowfall has to be measurable snow with at least a tenth of an inch of accumulation.

During May, Denver typically sees 1.7 inches of snowfall.

Last season, Denver received a total of 49.4 inches of total snowfall. That means Denver is currently 0.5 inch away from matching last season.