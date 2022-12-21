DENVER (KDVR) — A major arctic cold front will arrive in Denver on Wednesday night. Temperatures will reach a high of 50 degrees before dropping to zero degrees at 8 p.m.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Biggest temperature drops

A 50-degree temperature drop is a big change, but it is not the biggest 24-hour change in Denver history.

Here is a look at the biggest 24-hour temperature drops in Denver history, according to the National Weather Service:

Jan. 25, 1872: From a high of 46 degrees to a low of negative 20 degrees. Change: 66 degrees

Jan. 21, 1888: From a high of 62 degrees to a low of negative 2 degrees. Change: 64 degrees

Jan. 5, 2015: From a high of 56 degrees to a low of negative 5 degrees. Change: 61 degrees

Dec. 26, 1879: From a high of 57 degrees to a low of negative 4 degrees. Change: 61 degrees

Feb. 8, 1936: From a high of 35 degrees to a low of negative 25 degrees. Change: 60 degrees

Dec. 27, 1886: From a high of 63 degrees to a low of 3 degrees. Change: 60 degrees

March 26, 1971: From a high of 84 degrees to a low of 25 degrees. Change: 59 degrees

Nov. 20, 1898: From a high of 66 degrees to a low of 9 degrees. Change: 57 degrees

Feb. 7, 1936: From a high of 39 degrees to a low of negative 17 degrees. Change: 56 degrees

: From a high of 39 degrees to a low of negative 17 degrees. Change: Jan. 19, 1886: From a high of 42 degrees to a low of negative 14 degrees. Change: 56 degrees

Where to see weather alerts

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.