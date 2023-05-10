DENVER (KDVR) — Severe weather is in the forecast for Denver and the Eastern Plains. Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. If you are wondering what you can do to prepare for the possibility of hail, we have you covered.

“If you are able to, today would be a good day to park your vehicle in a sheltered location and bring valuable objects/plants indoors if possible, just in case,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

What to do before hail falls

But what if you can’t park your vehicle in a sheltered location? There are other options.

Here are some things you should and shouldn’t do:

AAA Colorado said if you don’t have a place to park your car, avoid parking it under a tree.

“People who live in the city will tell me, ‘Oh well, I have a good tree I know I can park under safely,’” said Skyler McKinley of AAA Colorado. “That’s the exact opposite advice,” he says. Branches often fall during hail storms. McKinley recommends making a game plan on where to park your car to find shelter, when needed.

Another thing you can do to prepare before a hail storm is to check your insurance policy.

“Just to make sure what your deductible is and how much money you’ll be spending out of pocket if you file a claim,” said Kim Alire, with Risk Management Partners.

Here are some other things to do:

Move plants inside

Move patio furniture and tables under shelter or away from areas where they might get hit by hail

Close your blinds and window shades to keep wind from blowing broken glass inside

Check your roof for damage and repair any leaks

Clear your gutters and check the drainage on your property

Make sure your pets are inside

Clear away loose or dead branches from your trees

Unconventional ways to protect your car

In 2019, the FOX31 Problem Solvers decided to put some homemade hail defenses to the test. Wheat Ridge High School baseball players threw baseballs at a Cadillac parked at U-Pull-&-Pay Denver. Arvada Police clocked the balls’ speed with radar.

A pool float, yoga mat, beach towel, child’s play mat and cardboard were affixed onto the Cadillac’s windows. None of the items fully protected against baseballs hitting at 60 to 70 mph.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, tornado watch or warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.